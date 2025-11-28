ICAI sets Guinness World Record for largest career advice programme session

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Friday said it has set a Guinness World Record for conducting the largest career advice programme session in a single day in Mumbai that saw participation of more than 7,400 students and other individuals.

The 'Career in Accounting and Finance for Youth (CAFY 4.0) & Super Mega Career Counselling Programme' was held on Thursday and pan-India, the number of total participants was more than 1.3 lakh.

The event in Mumbai saw the "gathering with more than 7,400 students, teachers, principals and others participating in the event. The eligible record count achieved – 6,166 students which build the record-breaking title of the 'Largest careers advice lesson'," ICAI said in a release.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said career counselling was offered for different streams, including humanities, science and commerce.

"Achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest career advice lesson is a proud moment that shows how deeply ICAI values guiding young minds. Reaching over 6,166 students in one session has helped them make informed choices and opened doors to opportunities beyond borders," ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda said. PTI RAM ANU ANU