ICAI sets up group on stress management; to introduce counselling help desk

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Monday announced the setting up of a dedicated group to suggest more stress management measures and will also introduce a counselling help desk against the backdrop of the death of a chartered accountant due to alleged work pressure.

The institute will also develop peer support networks where members can share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate to address challenges related to stress management.

Chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil recently died allegedly due to extreme work pressure. She worked with S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global.

The dedicated group will work on introducing measures to improve work-life balance and for managing stress within the profession, ICAI said in a release.

Also, a special counselling help desk will be introduced within ICAI's national call centre (9997599975) that will be dedicated to assisting members with stress management and work-life balance concerns.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 4 lakh members and over 8 lakh students.

Among other measures, ICAI in collaboration with health institutions, will introduce stress management programmes.

In addition, it will work with industry partners to promote flexible work models.

ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said the institute strongly urges oganisations to implement balanced work policies that promote employee health and reduce stress.

"The increasing demands placed on professionals across industries have raised widespread concerns regarding the detrimental effects of high pressure environments on personal health and professional efficiency," the release said.

According to the institute, it has proactively implemented various measures to support the well-being of its members and students, including health and wellness programmes, and webinars on stress management.

The institute already has a grievance redressal cell to address concerns from members, students, and employees, with efforts underway to enhance the system for more structured and empathetic resolutions, the release said.