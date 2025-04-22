ICAI to co-develop educational content with Rashtriya Raksha University

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has entered into a pact with Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) for co-developing educational content, joint certifications and conducting workshops in various areas, including forensic accounting and systems audit.

RRU comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RRU paves the way for co-developing cutting-edge educational content, joint certifications and conducting workshops in areas like forensic accounting, cybersecurity, systems audit, blockchain, big data and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), ICAI said in a release on Tuesday.

ICAI has also renewed its MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), which also comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"These dual partnerships reinforce ICAI's commitment to develop a robust national ecosystem for forensic investigation and financial crime detection," the release said. PTI RAM MR