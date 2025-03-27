ICAI to hold CA final examinations three times a year

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has decided to conduct the CA final examinations three times a year.

Currently, the examination is held twice a year.

In a release on Thursday, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said the historic decision aligns with global best practices and will provide students with greater opportunities.

Last year, ICAI decided to hold the Intermediate and foundation course examinations three times a year.

Now, final examination will also be held three times annually.

These examinations will be held in January, May and September, the release said.

ICAI has more than 10 lakh students and around 4 lakh members.

According to the release on Thursday, the assessment test for the post qualification course in Information Systems Audit will be held three times a year - February, June and October.

Presently, the test is held twice in a year. PTI RAM HVA