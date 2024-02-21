ICAI to suggest ways to improve country's tax to GDP ratio: Prez Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will provide suggestions to the government on increasing the tax to GDP ratio as well as on green finance.
At a briefing in the national capital on Wednesday, ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said the tax to GDP ratio should improve for the country to become a developed economy by 2047.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 4 lakh members and 8.5 lakh students.
Spelling out the vision for the institute, Agarwal, who took over as the President on February 12, also said a committee will identify irrelevant laws and make suggestions in this regard to the government.
Among other initiatives, the institute will come out with a roadmap on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used for its various stakeholders.