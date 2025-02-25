ICAI to train 15,000 more CAs on artificial intelligence

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will be training 15,000 more chartered accountants on artificial intelligence, its President Charanjot Singh Nanda said on Tuesday, as he emphasised the importance of adopting technology.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been using technology extensively and also has a committee on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It also offers a one-year certificate programme on AI and 12,000 chartered accountants have already been trained.

Training for more than 15,000 chartered accountants is in the pipeline, Nanda said.

The ICAI President stressed that Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) should have a vision for technology and also ensure that requisite technology trickles down the line.

He was speaking at a CFO Summit and Awards organised by industry body Assocham in the national capital.