ICAI will focus on making Indian CA firms global, new opportunities for CAs: President Nanda

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) ICAI will seek the government's support towards making Indian chartered accountants global players and also create newer professional opportunities, its President Charanjot Singh Nanda said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet in the national capital, Nanda, who took over as the ICAI President on February 12, also emphasised the importance of having a work-life balance for its members as well as students and said the greatest focus is on ethics.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which has more than four lakh members, will set up a committee on promoting work-life balance.

Listing out the focus areas for the institute, Nanda said it will be ensured that its disciplinary mechanism is robust, fast and delivers justice.

"India is a factory of accountants... we want Indian (chartered accountant) firms to be global (for which) we will seek government's support," he said.

Nanda also said the institute wants to have healthy relations with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

There have been differences between the ICAI and NFRA on certain accounting and auditing standards. PTI RAM DR