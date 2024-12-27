ICAR board member urges PM to suspend recruitment for research positions

New Delhi: A member of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) Governing Body on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend ongoing recruitment for research management positions, citing concerns over transparency and procedural irregularities.

In a statement, Venugopal Badaravada questioned the sudden transfer of Srinivasa Rao from his position as Director of ICAR-NAARM to Director of ICAR-IARI, calling for the appointment to be revoked.

Badaravada alleged recruitment rules were modified without Governing Body's approval, with the Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) failing to object to the changes.

He demanded suspension of ongoing research management position interviews and called for a Supreme Court judge or CBI-led investigation into recruitment practices over the past five years.

"India's agricultural future depends on the integrity of institutions like ICAR. The current trajectory of corruption within ICAR jeopardizes national goals," Badaravada said.