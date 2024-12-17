ICAR-Millet Research Institute coming up in Barmer: Agri Min

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research is coming up at Barmer in Rajasthan with a budgetary outlay of Rs 8.50 crore, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

So far, Rs 2.5 crore expenditure has been incurred on infrastructure development, equipment and farm implements, etc. Two scientists, including a Center Head, have been deployed, he said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Rajasthan government has allotted 98.8 acres of land for the institute.

The minister said the state government has said ten applications have been considered for subsidy for setting up export-oriented processing units of Jeera and Isabgol in Jodhpur. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL