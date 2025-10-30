ICAR refutes allegations of data manipulation in genome-edited rice trials

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Thursday rejected allegations of scientific fraud in the testing of two genome-edited rice varieties, terming the claims "baseless" and motivated by an "anti-development agenda that undermines the achievements of Indian scientists".

The denial came hours after the Coalition for a GM-Free India accused ICAR and the Ministry of Agriculture of rigging trial data for Pusa DST-1 and DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) -- rice varieties announced by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on May 4, 2025.

At a press conference, the coalition presented data from ICAR's Annual Progress Reports (2023 and 2024) of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Rice (AICRPR), alleging that official conclusions contradict actual field data.

The coalition claimed that Pusa DST-1, promoted for salinity tolerance, showed no yield advantage in 2024 coastal or inland salinity trials and underperformed in 12 of 20 sites in 2023. It alleged the summary claims of "30 per cent higher yield" were based selectively on just eight locations in one zone.

For DRR Dhan 100 'Kamala', claimed to yield 17 per cent higher and mature 20 days earlier than the normal crop, the coalition said it underperformed in 8 of 19 trial sites in 2023 and showed only a 3-day difference in flowering time, not 20 days as claimed.

"Doing bad science in agriculture, that too from the public sector, has a direct bearing on the lives and livelihoods of millions of farmers," said Kavitha Kuruganti, activist and coalition member.

Independent researcher Soumik Banerjee added: "If the technology being used is truly safe, precise and effective, there should be no hesitation in putting out all data and conducting proper testing, as is done for all GMOs (genetically modified organisms)".

ICAR, however, said both varieties were rigorously tested at over 24 locations under AICRPR, the nodal agency for rice variety evaluation since 1965. "There was neither premature release of either of the genome-edited rice varieties nor their testing results were 'rigged and hyped'. All the protocols and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standards, Notification & Release of Varieties under the Seed Act (1966) have been, and are being, strictly followed," ICAR said in a statement.

The research body said varieties were blind-coded during testing alongside 500-plus breeding lines annually to ensure unbiased evaluation. "All field performance data are publicly available online," it added, referring to http://www.aicrip-intranet.in/.

"Despite these transparent and scientifically validated evaluations, the Coalition for a GM-Free India continues to disregard evidence from over 24 independent testing centres across the country and persist with its agenda to block technological progress in agriculture," ICAR said.

ICAR described the development as "a landmark achievement in India's leadership in rice gene editing technology" and "a milestone of national pride". "At this crucial juncture, unfounded criticism can demoralise researchers and hinder future advancements. The edited alleles from these varieties will also be deployed in breeding programmes to enhance multiple rice cultivars, strengthening farmer prosperity and national food security," it added.

The coalition has demanded immediate withdrawal of promotional claims, an independent scientific review of trial data, and a moratorium on genome-edited crop releases until credible biosafety regulations are in place.

The controversy echoes earlier disputes over Bt brinjal and GM mustard, highlighting continuing tensions over agricultural biotechnology in India.