ICAR refutes allegations of irregularities in agri-scientists' appointment

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The government's premier agri-research body ICAR on Monday rejected allegations of irregularities in the appointment process of agricultural scientists and the IARI Director position, stating these claims are "factually incorrect" and "misleading".

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) emphasised that all the recent recruitments followed approved qualification guidelines.

This statement comes after Venugopal Badaravada, an ICAR Governing Body member, had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the recruitment process, particularly regarding the recent Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director appointment.

ICAR clarified that no changes were made to the essential qualifications for the IARI Director position, according to an official statement issued by the agriculture ministry.

The current requirements match those used when previous Director A K Singh, who retired in June 2024, was appointed in 2019, it said.

Regarding the appointment of Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao as IARI Director, ICAR explained that he was previously serving as Director of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) in Hyderabad.

The organisation stated his transfer followed proper procedures, with formal relief from his NAARM position preceding his assumption of the IARI role.

ICAR demanded a public apology for what it described as distorted and misreported facts, suggesting that "disgruntled elements" were spreading rumours to mislead a Governing Body member for "vested interests." The organisation also confirmed that no changes have been made to the essential qualifications for any scientific position within ICAR over the past five years. PTI LUX DR