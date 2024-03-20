ICAR signs MoU with Dhanuka Agritech to provide new farm technology to farmers

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has signed an initial pact with agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd for providing new technology to farmers and also promoting natural farming.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, ICAR and Dhanuka Agritech have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

ICAR Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) US Gautam and Dhanuka Agritech Chairman RG Aggarwal signed this MoU on behalf of respective organisations.

Gautam said the objective of this agreement is to utilise the efficiency of both institutions to deliver new technology to farmers, according to the statement.

Advertisment

He said there are more than 14.5 crore farmers across the country, out of which most of the farmers have small land holdings.

Dhanuka Agritech will provide training related to agricultural production to these small farmers by associating with the central institutes, ATARIs (Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute) and KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras).

Gautam said the whole world currently is facing the challenges of climate change and India is no stranger to it.

Advertisment

In such a time, he said, there is a need for both institutions to work together on a new method of agricultural production which is climate-friendly.

The aim of this MoU is to promote natural farming in the changing environment, he added.

Aggarwal said the company will provide advisory service and train farmers in collaboration with ICAR-ATARI and KVKs.

On this occasion, Assistant Director General of ICAR, Directors, senior scientists, and senior officers of ICAR headquarters were also present. PTI MJH DR