ICAR to develop 100 new seed varieties, farm technologies

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Indian Council of Agricultural Research is working on plans to develop 100 new seed varieties and an equal number of farm technologies within a 100-day timeframe to bolster India's agricultural sector, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday.

The initiative, part of the government's 100-day action plan, primarily focuses on climate-resilient and biofortified seed varieties, besides farm technologies.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the institute's 96th Foundation and Technology Day celebrations, said, "We're actively working on two key action plans: '100 new seed varieties in 100 days' and '100 technologies in 100 days".

Pathak indicated that ICAR is seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time to unveil these innovations, likely in mid-September when the 100-day period concludes.

With its workforce of 5,521 scientists nationwide, ICAR is developing new seed varieties across various crops, including rice, wheat, and horticulture. The technologies under development span water management, mechanisation, and plant protection.

Addressing the issue of poor penetration of ICAR's high-yield seed varieties at the farm level, Pathak revealed the establishment of 'seed hubs' at ICAR institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

"This year, we're prioritising seed hubs for high-yielding oilseeds and pulses varieties," he stated.

The plan includes expanding oilseeds hubs to 174 districts and creating model village hubs for pulse seeds in 130 districts.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, ICAR is showcasing 40 innovative technologies developed in 2023. Pathak announced plans to sign 10 MoUs for commercialising these innovations, with around 100 industry players participating in the event.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to inaugurate the two-day celebrations marking ICAR's 96th Foundation Day on July 16.

ICAR, originally established as the Imperial Council of Agricultural Research, has been at the forefront of agricultural research since its inception on July 16, 1929.

In the long term, ICAR has outlined a five-year strategy, mapping out scientists working on new products and technologies. Progress is being monitored at both institutional and headquarters levels, ensuring a sustained focus on agricultural innovation and development.