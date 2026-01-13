ICC, Maharashtra govt sign MoU to boost industry-state collaboration

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) City-based Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation between industry and the state, with a focus on investment facilitation, ease of doing business and sustained industry-government engagement, a statement said.

The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary (Industry, Investment and Services) P Anbalagan and ICC Director General Rajeev Singh.

Under the MoU, the two sides will work together to promote Maharashtra as a preferred investment destination, facilitate investor interactions, policy feedback mechanisms and structured engagements to support industrial development.

ICC said the company will organise annual business delegations to the state and also host ministerial and business delegations from Maharashtra at its flagship events in India and abroad to aid investment outreach.

The agreement, which also envisages regular industry-government interactions on regulatory processes, infrastructure and ease of doing business initiatives, will be valid for an initial period of two years. PTI BSM NN