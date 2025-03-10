ICC, Unilever partner for women's cricket; personal care brands to be dedicated partners

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have entered into a two-year partnership under which personal care brands, including Rexona and Dove, will become dedicated commercial partners for women’s cricket until 2027-end.

The partnership will include other major events in the international calendar including Women’s T20 World Cups, U19 Women’s T20 World Cups and the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, according to a joint statement.

Beyond major events, Unilever's deodorant brand Rexona will participate through a series of women’s ‘Criiio’ festivals and will also collaborate on education programmes around women’s hygiene, it added.

According to ICC, Criiio is a celebration of the many ways cricket is played around the world – in a park, in the street, on a beach or in a hall, using any type of bat and ball to play.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah said that by aligning with a global leader like Unilever and its personal care brands for the ICC’s first-ever women’s partnership, we are not only securing valuable commercial support but also reinforcing the growing importance of women's sport on the world stage." Hindustan Unilever CEO & Managing Director Rohit Jawa said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Rexona, one of our biggest Personal Care brands, to tap into a cultural moment, connect with new audiences, and importantly help drive women’s cricket further." Hindustan Unilever is the leading FMCG company in India and is a subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch company. PTI KRH MR