ICEA, GSA forge strategic partnership to boost India’s global semiconductor role

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) on Friday announced a landmark strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating India’s integration into the global semiconductor value chain.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference here, coinciding with the India Semiconductor Leadership Roundtable, co-organised by ICEA and GSA.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said India’s semiconductor journey stands at an "inflection point", adding that with the right policy framework and global partnerships, the country is laying the foundation for a self-sustaining and globally competitive ecosystem.

"Our collaboration with GSA is a strategic step towards positioning India as a vital node in global semiconductor value chains, where design, manufacturing, and innovation converge. This partnership will help translate India’s policy vision into enduring industrial capacity and global leadership," Mohindroo said.

Under the partnership, ICEA and GSA will co-host the India Semiconductor Leadership Summit in 2026, which will bring together global fabless firms, design innovators, and technology leaders to engage with India’s emerging fabs and packaging units, ICEA said in a statement.

GSA CEO Jodi Shelton said the partnership with ICEA and the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) reflects a shared commitment to connecting India’s dynamic innovation with the global semiconductor ecosystem.

"Together, we can empower India’s role in design, manufacturing, and talent, while fostering meaningful global linkages that strengthen resilience and shared growth across the entire value chain," Shelton said.

The ICEA noted that under the ISM, the government has approved an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore (USD 10 billion) for semiconductor and display manufacturing. Around ten projects, with investment commitments of Rs 1.6 lakh crore (USD 18.2 billion), have already been sanctioned.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and CEO of ISM, said the ICEA–GSA collaboration is both timely and strategic.

"It connects the global fabless ecosystem with India’s growing design and manufacturing base, fostering trusted linkages and accelerating the India Semiconductor Mission," he said. PTI AMP SSK