ICEA launches semicon leadership forum under Tata Electronics CEO chairmanship

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Mobile phone industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association has launched a semiconductor leadership forum, which will be chaired by Tata Electronics CEO and MD Randhir Thakur, a statement said on Wednesday.

The forum will aim to steer India’s long-term semiconductor strategy across manufacturing, capital goods, talent and innovation.

“The launch of the ICEA Semiconductor Leadership forum is a critical milestone in India’s semiconductor journey. We aim to build Indian champions, deepen our supply chains, and accelerate R&D and innovation that position India as a strategic and indispensable node in the global semiconductor value chain,” ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

“The Leadership Forum will focus on aligning national goals with industry capabilities and emerging global opportunities, ensuring India’s role as a trusted and indispensable node in the global semiconductor supply chain,” the statement said.

India Semiconductor Mission, CEO, Amitesh Kumar Sinha said that India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for semiconductors is being realised through a combination of focused policy, strategic investments, and strong industry participation. PTI PRS MR