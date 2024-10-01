Iceberg Organic Ice Creams eyes Rs 100 cr turnover by end of FY 2026

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Iceberg Organic Ice Creams on Tuesday said it is aiming to increase its turnover to Rs 100 crore by the end of FY 2026.

With Hyderabad as its headquarters and manufacturing base at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Iceberg clocked Rs 14 crore turnover (in FY March 2024).

The company which has a presence in seven states with 72 outlets announced the launch of a premium brand ‘Organic Creamery’ on Tuesday. It said it plans to open 25 more retail stores in next two years and is eyeing a revenue of Rs 100 crore by the end of FY 2026.

“Our growth will come from existing as well as 25 more new outlets--15 in Hyderabad in 2025 and 10 in 2026 elsewhere,” Suhas B Shetty, Founder and CEO of RS Business Ventures LLP, who owns the brand Iceberg, told reporters here.

He said 64 out of the 72 outlets are franchised and eight are company-owned and the new outlet its 73rd, which will be opened on Dussehra, will be its ninth company-owned store.

“We will pump in about Rs 11 crores on the expansion of the new outlets. The business models we are aiming for in our future growth plans are both—fully company-owned as well as franchised but operated by the company,” Suhas said.

The brand owns a solar-powered manufacturing facility situated on two-acre premises at Nellore with a manufacturing capacity of 12500 litres per day, further expandable up to 25,000 litres, he added. PTI VVK VVK ROH