ICICI Bank m-cap breaches Rs 9 lakh cr-mark as stock hits record peak

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Bank on Wednesday hit a record high, taking its market valuation past the Rs 9 lakh crore-mark.

The stock climbed 1.55 per cent to Rs 1,288.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it gained 2 per cent to hit a record peak of Rs 1,295.

At the NSE, shares of the firm went up by 1.38 per cent to Rs 1,285.60. Intra-day, the stock climbed 2.14 per cent to its all-time high of Rs 1,295.35.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 14,921.32 crore to Rs 9,07,391.45 crore.

Currently, the company is the fifth most-valued firm by market capitalisation (mcap). Reliance Industries Ltd is the most-valued domestic firm with a market valuation of Rs 19,79,846.83 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 15,72,637.92 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 12,92,151.87 crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 9,40,851.44 crore), and ICICI Bank (Rs 9,07,391.45 crore).

So far this year, the stock has jumped 29.26 per cent. In the past one month, the stock has surged 8.47 per cent.

In the equity market on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex dropped 131.43 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 82,948.23. The NSE Nifty also declined 41 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 25,377.55. PTI SUM TRB