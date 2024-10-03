ICICI Bank, MakeMyTrip launch co-branded credit card

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up with MakeMyTrip (MMT) to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for travellers.

The feature-rich MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card enhances the travel experience with unlimited rewards that never expire, a joint statement said.

The card offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth Re 1 in spendable money.

It offers 6 per cent myCash on hotel bookings, 3 per cent myCash on flights, holidays, cabs and buses, and 1 per cent on other retail spends - all in addition to applicable MakeMyTrip discounts, it said.

This card is issued as a dual offering as it comes with the convenience of two cards, one each powered by Mastercard and RuPay, it added.

*** AU Small Finance Bank launches festive offers * AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Thursday launched its biggest shopping festival 'AU Heart to Cart'.

The month-long festive campaign offers exclusive deals across banking services and shopping categories, going beyond just card-based benefits, the bank said in a statement.

This festival season, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts, gift vouchers, assured rewards, and Merchant EMI offers on Credit and Debit Cards, along with additional banking services benefits such as Current Accounts, Lockers, and Fixed Deposits (FDs), it said.

Cardholders can avail savings of up to Rs 1 lakh on a wide range of categories, including electronics, travel, shopping, dining, entertainment and more, it added.