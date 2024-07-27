ICICI Bank Q1 profit rises 10% to Rs 11,696 cr

Mumbai: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported 9.96 per cent increase in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 11,695.84 crore.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 10,636.12 crore in the same period of 2023-24.

On a standalone basis, the country's second-largest private sector lender reported 14.62 per cent rise in profit at Rs 11,059 crore as against Rs 9,648.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 45,998 crore in April-June FY25 from Rs 38,763 crore a year ago, as per an exchange filing by the lender.

Expenses jumped to Rs 29,973 crore from Rs 24,624 crore.

Overall provisions came in at Rs 1,332.18 crore as against Rs 1,292.44 crore for the year-ago period, and Rs 718.49 crore in the March quarter.

Gross non-performing assets ratio was stable at 2.36 per cent as on June 30, 2024.