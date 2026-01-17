Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter declined 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore.

ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,883.37 crore for the October-December period last year and Rs 13,537.06 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender reported profit after tax of Rs 11,318 crore, up from Rs 11,792 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income jumped 7.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,932 crore during the reporting quarter, on the back of an 11.5 per cent loan growth and a 0.05 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.30 per cent.

Its non-interest income, excluding treasury operations, increased 12.4 per cent to Rs 7,525 crore during the reporting quarter.

It had to set aside Rs 145 crore following the implementation of the new labour codes, and the overall provisions doubled to 2,556 crore.

The bank disclosed that the provisions included a Rs 1,283 crore standard asset provision directed by the Reserve Bank in respect of agricultural loans after a supervisory review.