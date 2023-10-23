ICICI Bank shares end marginally lower amid weak trend in stock markets

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Bank ended marginally lower on Monday after rising in intra-day trading, in line with heavy selling in the broader equity markets.

During the day, the stock climbed over 1 per cent after the company reported a 36.08 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock gained 1.32 per cent to Rs 944.80 during the day on the BSE. But, fag-end selling dragged the stock lower and it ended at Rs 929.75 apiece, down 0.29 per cent.

On the NSE, it climbed 1.29 per cent to Rs 944.80 in intra-day trade. It later pared all the gains and ended at Rs 931.10 per piece, down 0.17 per cent.

The 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 825.74 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 64,571.88. The Nifty fell 260.90 points or 1.34 per cent to 19,281.75.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 36.08 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 10,896.13 crore for the September quarter, helped by a sharp decline in provisions and growth in core income.

The second-largest private sector lender's standalone net grew to Rs 10,261 crore from Rs 7,557.84 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 9,648.20 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The total standalone income rose to Rs 40,697 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 31,088 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a filing.

Its core net interest income grew 23.8 per cent to Rs 18,308 crore on the back of a 19.3 per cent expansion in domestic loans and a widening of the net interest margin to 4.53 per cent as against the year-ago period's 4.31 per cent.

On the asset quality front, its gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.48 per cent from 3.19 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.78 per cent in the preceding June quarter. PTI SUM SUM SHW SHW