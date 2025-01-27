ICICI Bank shares rise over 1 pc

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Bank increased more than 1 per cent on Monday after the private sector lender reported a 15 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 11,792 crore for the quarter ended in December, helped by growth in core income.

The scrip of the company rose 1.53 per cent to close at Rs 1,228 apiece on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it went up by 1.33 per cent to end at Rs 1,225.25 per piece.

In volume terms, 1.62 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 4.26 lakh shares were exchanged hands on the BSE, during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 824.29 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 75,366.17. The broader 50-share Nifty dropped by 263.05 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 22,829.15.

The second-largest private sector lender earned a net profit of Rs 10,272 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 48,368 crore from Rs 42,792 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 41,300 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 36,695 crore in the year-ago period, it added. PTI HG HVA