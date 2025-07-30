ICICI Foundation partners with IIT Kanpur to build Digital Health Stack

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) ICICI Foundation, the CSR arm of private lender ICICI Bank, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to develop a Digital Health Stack that aims to fortify India's public healthcare systems by combining technology, medical research and innovation.

To support this initiative, ICICI Foundation has pledged Rs 34 crore to IIT Kanpur, according to a statement.

"Through this project of ICICI Digital Health Stack that we initiated last year, we aim to develop deployable technology for complete evidence-based, implementable, person-focused, and digitally enabled healthcare delivery for all in Uttar Pradesh.

"...as part of this initiative, our team developed Real Time Bed Availability and Referral Portal (RT-BARP), which was successfully deployed during the Maha Kumbh 2025, ensuring better preparedness and improved medical accessibility during the event," IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agarwal said.

ICICI-DHS will help to address evolving healthcare challenges by integrating digital tools and systems.

"We believe that technology-led innovation holds the key to inclusive healthcare in India. We…collaborate with IIT Kanpur on the ICICI Digital Health Stack, which will help build a future-ready and digitally aligned healthcare ecosystem for public welfare," ICICI Bank Chairman Pradeep Kumar Sinha said. PTI SM SHW