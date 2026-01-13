ICICI Lombard Q3 profit drops 9% to Rs 659 cr

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) General insurer ICICI Lombard on Tuesday reported 9 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 659 crore for the three months ended December 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 724 crore in October-December FY25.

Total income rose to Rs 6,610 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 5,883 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Its gross direct premium income during the quarter rose to Rs 7,433 crore from Rs 6,474 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ICICI Lombard settled 1.15 per cent lower at Rs 1,887.2 apiece on the BSE.