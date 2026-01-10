ICICI Lombard's official accidently posts draft financial results of Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Saturday said that one of its key officials accidentally posted certain information about unaudited draft financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2025 on the personal WhatsApp status.

The information was posted on January 9 at around 5:44 pm, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said in a regulatory filing.

It is to be noted that the Company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 13, 2026, to consider and approve audited financial results and audited financial statements for the quarter and nine months ending on December 31, 2025.

The official deleted the post within an hour of becoming aware of the incident, it said.

As a precautionary measure and in line with good corporate governance practices, the company has informed the stock exchanges about the incident.

The company has cautioned investors not to rely on any information related to its financial results unless it is officially disseminated after approval by the board of directors.

The draft financial results are subject to change during the ongoing audit and have not been approved by the board of directors, it said. PTI DP HVA