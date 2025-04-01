ICICI Mutual Fund buys addl shares of Galaxy Surfactants for Rs 124 crore

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) ICICI Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday bought additional shares of speciality chemical firm Galaxy Surfactants for Rs 124 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, ICICI MF acquired 2.97 lakh shares each on both the bourses in Galaxy Surfactants.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 2,092 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 124.47 crore.

Shares of Galaxy Surfactants on Tuesday rose 2.15 per cent to close at Rs 2,092.30 on the NSE while it went up 1.96 per cent to settle at Rs 2,091.45 per piece on the BSE. PTI HG HG SHW