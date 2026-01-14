ICICI Prudential AMC posts 45% jump in Dec qtr profit at Rs 917 cr

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company on Wednesday reported 45 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax at Rs 917 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

The company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 632 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenues from operations during the quarter rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 1,514.67 crore, compared with Rs 1,226.66 crore in the year-ago period, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

The company, an arm of ICICI Bank, also declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per share to the equity shareholders.

This marks the company's first set of quarterly results since its stellar stock market debut in December 2025. Its shares listed with a premium of over 20 per cent against the issue price of Rs 2,165.

The company's Rs 10,602.65 crore IPO was subscribed 39 times driven by heavy demand from institutional buyers.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company settled 2.39 per cent higher at Rs 2,735.55 apiece on the BSE. PTI SP SP ANU ANU