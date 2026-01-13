New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 19.6 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 390 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 326 crore in October-December of FY25.

Its net premium income declined to Rs 11,809 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 12,261 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.

However, the overall New Business Sum Assured (NBSA) rose by 15.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.39 lakh crore, and the retail NBSA registered a jump of 51.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.24 lakh crore in Q3-FY2026.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 3.31 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025.