ICICI Prudential Life Q2 profit up 18 pc to Rs 296 cr

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported 18 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 296 crore for three months ended September 30, 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 251 crore in July-September 2024-25.

Its net premium income rose to Rs 11,843 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 10,754 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Prudential Life said in a stock exchange filing.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life were trading 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 599 apiece on the BSE.