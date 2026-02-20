ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management launches new scheme with health benefits

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management on Friday launched a scheme combining long-term retirement savings with flexible access to funds for healthcare with partnership with Apollo HealthCo and KFintech.

The 'ICICI PF NPS Swasthya Equity Plus' will have an option to withdraw up to 25 per cent of contributions in the scheme for medical expenditure across Apollo network, an official statement said.

* * * * Wealthtech entity Octanom Tech announces key appointments Wealthtech entity Octanom Tech on Friday announced the appointments of Rajesh Vora as Chief Operating Officer and Khushal Devera as Head, Family Office.

It also announced the opening of an office in the financial capital, its fourth office in India, as per an official statement.

* * * * The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) on Friday said that it will be holding a Global Conference of Actuaries (GCA) in the financial capital next week.

The event is being held from February 22-24 to mark the Silver Jubilee of the platform for risk, insurance and financial sustainability conversations, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR