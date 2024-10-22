ICICI Securities Q2 profit surges 25 pc to Rs 529 crore

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) ICICI Securities, a part of the ICICI Group, on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax to Rs 529 crore in three months ended September 2024.

Advertisment

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 424 crore in the year-ago period, the brokerage house said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Total income rose 37 per cent to Rs 1,707 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 1,249 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

The surge in total income was driven by revenues from the broking and distribution business.

Advertisment

Shares of ICICI Securities settled 0.71 per cent lower at Rs 844 on the BSE. PTI SP DR