ICL Fincorp plans to raise Rs 100 crore via NCD

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Gold loan financier ICL Fincorp on Wednesday said it plans to raise Rs 100 crore through public issue of secured, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for its business growth.

The NCD will open on April 25, 2025, and close on May 9, ICL Fincorp said in a statement.

This is the fifth series of NCD public issue from ICL Fincorp - the instruments are listed with BSE, it said.

With a Crisil BBB-stable rating, the NCD offering gives investors returns, with effective yields of up to 13.01 per cent.

Funds raised through the public offer of NCDs will be utilised for the purpose of onward lending, financing and repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings of the company as well as general corporate purposes, it said.