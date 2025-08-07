ICODEX Publishing sets IPO price band at Rs 98-102 a share; public issue to open on Aug 11

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) ICODEX Publishing Solutions on Thursday said it has fixed the price band at Rs 98-102 per share for its Rs 42.03 crore IPO, which will open for public subscription on August 11.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of up to 33.96 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 34.64 crore and an offer for sale of up to 7.24 lakh shares amounting to Rs 7.39 crore, the company said in a statement.

"The company has received approval to launch its public issue on SME platform of BSE. The IPO opens for subscription on August 11 and closes on August 13," it added.

The company has fixed the price band of Rs 98-102 per equity share for the public issue.

The proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised towards the purchase of new office premises and hardware, financing working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

The Pune-based company develops software products that assist in publishing research papers and academic articles, supporting the entire process from manuscript preparation to print and digital content distribution.

The company competes with the likes of listed entity MPS Ltd, Cactus communication, TNQ Tech and Lumina Datamatic.

It reported revenue from operations of Rs 21.87 crore and profit after tax of Rs 8.96 crore in FY25.

Indcap Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of the issue. PTI HG MR