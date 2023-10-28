Icomm-Caracal showcase range of high-precision weapons at Milipol India 2023

Hyderabad, Oct. 28 (PTI): Caracal, a leading firearms producer of Abu Dhabi-based EDGE group, in collaboration with city-based Icomm has showcased a range of super-efficient and high-precision weapons at the Milipol India 2023, the Indo-Pacific’s premier international event for homeland security held at Delhi.

A press release from Icomm, an MRIL group company, said the weapons displayed are set to be made locally by Icomm-Caracal in Hyderabad, giving a substantial push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Make in India' call.

These indigenous weapons will add to India’s security apparatus going forward, it said.

Among the weapons displayed at the inaugural edition of the three-day ( October 26-28) event were highly-dependable combat pistols, sub-machine guns, mission-proven rifles, and precision sniper rifles.

Icomm-Caracal showcased their versatile 9mm combat pistols, modern submachine gun, mission-proven assault rifles and high-performance bolt action sniper rifles.

Sumanth Paturu, Managing Director of Icomm, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Caracal as this marks a significant milestone in bolstering India's homeland security and defence sectors. Our vision is to bring cutting-edge technology to these critical domains, contributing to PM Shri Narendra Modi's Make in India vision for a self-reliant and secure nation." Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Caracal said, “Participating in Milipol India 2023 provides an ideal opportunity for Caracal to showcase firearms that are tailored to the operation.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd group company Icomm, is a leader in the production of missiles, communications and EW systems, UAVs, electro-optics, and counter-drone systems.

The agreement includes an on-going Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles from the UAE to India. PTI GDK ROH