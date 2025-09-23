Icomm-Caracal to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles for CRPF

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Abu Dhabi-based Caracal, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance small arms, in collaboration with Icomm Tele Ltd, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has been awarded a contract to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles to India’s Central Reserve Police Force.

A press release from MEIL said under the contract, the sniper rifles will be produced and delivered at the Icomm Caracal Small Arms Complex here.

Caracal is an EDGE group company.

Inaugurated in April this year, the facility serves as a local manufacturing hub producing a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons to meet the critical requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, the Central Armed Police Forces, and to cater to Caracal’s global export requirements.

Hamad Alameri, CEO of Caracal, said: “Following the launch of the Icomm Caracal Small Arms Complex, we are advancing our partnership with Icomm and solidifying our commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative.

Sumanth Paturu, Director of Icomm Tele Ltd, said: “This contract is a proud milestone for Icomm and a validation of our long-term strategy to build sovereign defence capabilities in India.

He further said it is not just supplying the most advanced CSR-338 sniper system to CRPF, but also transferring world-class technology, creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in Hyderabad and strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem.

Delivery of Caracal’s first India-produced CSR 338 sniper rifles is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, the release added.

The CSR 338 is a high-performance bolt-action sniper rifle. PTI GDK ROH