Iconic motorcycle brand BSA debuts in India; launches Gold Star 650 at Rs 2.99 lakh

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Mahindra Group-owned iconic motorcycle brand BSA made its debut in India on Thursday with the launch of 652-cc Gold Star 650 model at a starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

One of the oldest motorcycle companies in the world, Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), was acquired by the Mahindra group's premium motorcycles arm Classic Legends in 2016.

Classic Legends sells Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in the country.

The BSA Gold Star 650, which made a comeback in the UK in 2021, is currently being sold in Europe, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The latest bike will compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which starts at Rs 3.03 lakh, positioning itself as a strong contender in the 650cc segment.

"Bringing BSA to India is about sharing a piece of world motorcycling history with India. That indomitable spirit of BSA, a brand built in the fires of battle, is imbued in the new Gold Star," said Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group at the launch.

Stating that India is certainly on the rise and its time has come, he said, "There is enormous change and potential. We are like an oasis of growth, the fastest growing large economy in the world." Mahindra said that the revival of the BSA by the Mahindra Group is just not the story of its alone and added that there are a number of Indian companies which have gone in and acquired British brands and are reviving them.

"It is because today India is a far larger economy today. This is the economy that can give scale to a brand that allows people to just speed up its resurrection," he said.

"It is our job to revive these brands (like BSA). The spirit of BSA is hardwired in the new Gold Star 650," Mahindra stated.

He said that Covid has given an enormous flip to the motorcycle segment, adding that "If your product is terrific, you will succeed at some point in time. That is what I believe will happen here too, and very quickly," Mahindra said.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is available for purchase at select authorised dealers across India, with bookings currently open.

"The BSA Gold Star embodies the essence of motorcycling excellence. Every detail, from the tank's iconic shape to the engine's big single character, has been meticulously crafted to capture the spirit of BSA's golden age while delivering the performance, reliability, and innovation that define a global brand," said ,"Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. We've poured our hearts into ensuring it lives up to the storied legacy that has set the gold standard for generations worldwide".

The BSA brand is also set to enter the US, Australia, and Japan markets soon, the company said.

Earlier this month, Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL) inked a joint venture (JV) pact with Tube Investments of India Ltd (TIIL) to use BSA Marks in India.

Tube Investments is a part of the Murugappa Group of companies and manufactures bicycles, components, transmission and engine parts for four-wheelers and two-wheelers, automotive and industrial chains, precision steel tubes and fitness equipment.

The primary focus of the CLPL-TIIL JV will be the use of BSA Marks in India for motorcycles and the corresponding parts and accessories that are manufactured and sold by Classic Legends. PTI IAS MR