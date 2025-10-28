ICRA Q2 profit jumps 29 pc to Rs 48 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Rating agency ICRA on Tuesday reported a 29.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 48 crore for the September quarter.

ICRA had posted a net profit of Rs 37.1 crore in July-September period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.3 per cent to Rs 136.6 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, compared to Rs 126.1 crore a year earlier.

The profit after tax for the half year ended September 2025 increased 24.4 per cent to Rs 90.8 crore from Rs 73.0 crore in the corresponding previous year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.4 per cent to Rs 261.1 crore for the half year ended September 2025, compared to Rs 240.9 crore in the year-ago period.

ICRA Ltd MD & Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan, said, "ICRA's solid financial performance in this quarter was driven by strong growth in our ratings segment, reflecting the consistent quality and credibility of our ratings, alongside robust momentum in our research & analytics segment, led by marquee client wins and expanded offerings." PTI JD TRB