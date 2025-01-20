ICSI names Anuj Vaid as chairman for Jammu chapter

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Anuj Vaid has been elected as the chairman of the Jammu chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), according to an official spokesperson.

Elections of the Jammu Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries for 2025 were held on Sunday.

Alongside Company Secretary Vaid, Palak Dutta was elected Vice-Chairman, Sahil Gupta as Secretary, and Neha Sharma as Treasurer, the spokesperson said.

Vaid will succeed CS Kamakshi Singh.

On this occasion, Vaid stated that professional development programmes and seminars will be organised for members and students. PTI AB BAL BAL