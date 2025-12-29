ICSI says its governance principles on stewardship will help increase long-term value creation

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Company Secretaries' apex body ICSI on Monday said its governance principles on stewardship encourage ethical and responsible conduct by institutional investors that will help enhance long-term value creation amid a rising number of companies opting for initial public offerings.

More companies are going for the Initial Public Offering (IPO), and they have raised a whopping Rs 1.76 lakh crore through this route this year.

In a statement, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said its Governance Principles on Stewardship (IGPS) provides a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the growing risk of short-termism in capital markets.

"By encouraging ethical, transparent, and responsible conduct by institutional investors, IGPS seeks to strengthen confidence among retail investors and enhance long-term value creation," it said.

ICSI Secretary Asish Mohan said effective stewardship is essential, particularly in an environment where public shareholding is rising rapidly post-IPO. "The ICSI urges institutional investors, listed companies, and governance professionals to adopt the IGPS framework to strengthen India's corporate governance landscape." PTI RAM BAL BAL BAL