ICSSR, Springer Nature launch 30-day research tour covering educational institutes in nine states

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The ICSSR on Thursday flagged off a 30-day research tour covering educational institutions around the country, providing hands-on workshops, training sessions and access to the latest tools and insights.

The second edition of the tour is being executed by Springer Nature, a German-British academic publishing company, and will cover 17 cities across nine states with focus on research integrity, open access, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and equity in research.

"The initiative brings vital resources, knowledge and global best practices directly to researchers across the country, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to both national and international academic dialogues" said Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Member Secretary Dhananjay Singh.

"We believe this collaboration will inspire a new generation of scholars and foster innovative research that addresses the pressing challenges facing our society," he added.

The ICSSR in an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education.

The tour will also cover different facets of academia and research, with a special focus on research integrity, open access and transformative agreements. The tour aims to specifically enhance the research output from India and establish nurturing relationships with eminent researchers, academic institutions and industry leaders.

"We are committed to nurturing and supporting the research ecosystem in India, by focusing especially on research integrity, SDGs and open access. By bringing our expertise and global resources directly to researchers across the country, we aim to foster greater collaboration, innovation, and access to world-class knowledge," said Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, managing director of Springer Nature India.

"This initiative is aimed at driving impactful research that can contribute to both national development and the global scientific community," he added. PTI GJS SZM