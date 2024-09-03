ICWF to organise 10th edition in Sep

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The international convention of the wedding fraternity (ICWF) on Tuesday announced that its 10th edition will take place in Jaipur this September.

ICWF will bring together industry leaders and emerging talent to explore the future of the wedding and social events industry, it said in a statement here.

The three-day event, beginning September 20, will be held at Raffles and Fairmont Jaipur.

Since its inception in 2013, ICWF has grown alongside the wedding industry's development over the past 25 years.

At the upcoming edition of the event, attendees will have an opportunity to spark new ideas, gain valuable insights, and take actionable steps towards their business goals, the statement said.

With stalwarts from the wedding industry like Stephan Forseilles of Easy Fairs, multi-hyphenate Roshan Abbas, Geeta Samuel of Q Events, Wedding Planner to the Stars Vandana Mohan, Yogesh Gajwani, founder - YS Design Studio and a renowned Graphic Designer and Advertising Professional, Vineet K K N 'Panchhi' - Founder - Word of Mouth Media, and Chetan Vohra, Managing Director at Line Communications and Weddingline, among others, will participate in the event.

Speaking about the edition of ICWF, Samit Garg - Partner ICWF, said, "We have curated sessions that not only reflect the latest trends but also address the evolving challenges our industry faces".