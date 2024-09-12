IDA ties up with Invest India for global trade fair on skill, education sector

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) India Didactics Association on Thursday said it has collaborated with Invest India for global trade fair -- Didac India, to boost investment in the country's promising education and skill sector.

Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities in India, a statement said.

According to the statement, with 13 years of success, Didac India is the largest event in Asia and the only one in India for educational resources and solutions for all levels and segments.

India Didactics Association (IDA), a pan India association for the education and skills sector and Messe Stuttgart, a global exhibitor are jointly organising Didac India 2024.

The upcoming 14th edition is set to take place from September 18-20, 2024 in the national capital. Aditya Gupta, CEO, IDA said this collaboration will help in creating new investment and growth avenues for the sector.

"We are confident that the 14th edition of Didac India is going to be the biggest gathering of innovators, executives and decision-makers from the global educational fraternity to advance collaborations in implementing educational standards at par with global practices," Gupta added.

Numerous government initiatives and schemes like NEP 2020, dedicated budget allocations, focus on ICT, skilling and employability, credits for online programmes, etc. have been introduced to keep India at the forefront of technological advancements and to enhance the skill and education sector in the country, he said.

The recent Union Budget earmarked Rs 1.48 lakh crore for the sector. It underscores the government's strong emphasis on cultivating a skilled workforce, enhancing job opportunities, and fostering the sector's growth bolstering the digital infrastructure of educational institutions.

India's education and skilling industry is projected to reach USD 313 billion by 2030.

The widespread adoption of online learning and the surging demand for upskilling and reskilling by educational institutions and corporations has highlighted substantial growth for EdTech and skill-based startups.

In its endeavour to strengthen India's education and skill sector and create new investment avenues, IDA has announced its partnership with Invest India for Didac India to attract investments in the growing education sector in the country, it said.

Over 300+ domestic and global companies from around 15+ countries are going to showcase over 5000 + cutting-edge technologies, products and services at this international event.

The expo will also feature exclusive international pavilions including Finland, Germany, Victoria, UK and New South Wales. PTI KKS DRR