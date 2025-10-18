New Delhi: IDBI Bank on Saturday said its standalone net profit in September quarter nearly doubled to Rs 3,627 crore, which includes gains on sale of investment in NSDL.

The LIC-controlled bank had reported a profit of Rs 1,836 crore in the July-September period of 2024-25.

The bank had offered over 2.22 crore equity shares, comprising 11.11 per cent shareholding in National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), in its IPO at issue price of Rs 799.87 per share and booked net gain of Rs 1,698.96 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

The bank said its operating profit improved by 17 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal to Rs 3,523 crore as against Rs 3,006 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income stood at Rs 3,285 crore in the July-September period of FY26 as against Rs 3,875 crore a year ago.

Its total business was Rs 5,33,730 crore, registering an annual growth of 12 per cent.

IDBI Bank further said its Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.65 per cent as on September 30, 2025 compared to 3.68 per cent a year ago. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.21 per cent as against 0.20 per cent in September 2024.

The bank said its total deposits crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark as on September 30, 2025.

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) stood at Rs 1,39,036 crore and CASA ratio stood at 45.81 per cent as on September 30, 2025.