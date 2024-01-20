IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 57 pc to Rs 1,458 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 57 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,458 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, on lower provisioning and better interest income.

Advertisment

The LIC-controlled bank had a net profit of Rs 927 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.

The bank's interest income improved during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 6,541 crore, as against Rs 5,231 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 4.69 per cent as on December 31, 2023, as against 13.82 per cent as on December 31, 2022.

Advertisment

Similarly, the net NPA also declined to 0.34 per cent, as compared to 1.08 per cent at the end of December 2022.

As a result provisioning and contingencies came down to Rs 320 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 784 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) stood at 99.17 per cent as on December 31, 2023.

Advertisment

During the quarter Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 20.32 per cent, as compared to 20.14 per cent at the end of December 2022.

The bank has not raised capital during the December quarter and the earlier funds have been fully utilised, it said.

The government, which owns over 45 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, plans to sell its stake in the bank and the process could gather pace next financial year.

Meanwhile, life insurance behemoth LIC, which has a 49.24 per cent shareholding, is keen to hold strategic stake in the bank so that it can enjoy the benefit of bancassurance channel. PTI DP DRR