IDBI Bank Q3 net profit remains almost flat at Rs 1,935 cr

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) IDBI Bank on Saturday reported almost flat profit at Rs 1,935 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The LIC-controlled bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,908 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the bank's total income declined to Rs 8,282 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 8,565 crore in the same period last year, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income also fell during the third quarter of the current fiscal year to Rs 7,074 crore against Rs 7,816 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 2.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025, compared to 3.57 per cent a year ago.

However, the net NPA remained static at 0.18 per cent at the end of December 2025.

During the quarter, however, the bank's capital adequacy ratio rose to 24.63 per cent compared to 21.98 per cent at the end of December 2024.

On the other hand, Return on Assets (ROA) moderated to 1.83 per cent in Q3-FY2026 compared to 1.99 per cent for Q3 FY2025.

The government, which owns over 45 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, plans to sell its stake, and the process is underway for this.

Meanwhile, life insurance behemoth LIC, which has a 49.24 per cent shareholding in IDBI Bank, is keen to hold a strategic stake so that it can enjoy the benefit of the bancassurance channel. PTI DP BAL BAL