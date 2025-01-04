IDBI Bank reports 18 pc loan growth in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) IDBI Bank on Saturday said it has posted a credit growth of 18 per cent at Rs 2.06 lakh crore during the December quarter.

Total advances were Rs 1.75 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 9 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 2.82 lakh crore as against Rs 2.58 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 13 per cent to Rs 4.89 lakh crore as compared to Rs 4.33 lakh crore as on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile Bandhan Bank reported a credit growth of 15 per cent at Rs 1.33 lakh crore during the October-December period from Rs 1.15 lakh crore a year earlier.

At the same time, total deposits registered a growth of 20 per cent to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, Bandhan Bank said in a separate regulatory filing. PTI DP TRB