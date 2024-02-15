IDC Kitchen raises Rs 1.5 cr debt from Velocity

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) South Indian self-service vegetarian restaurants chain IDC Kitchen on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1.5 crore debt from financing platform, Velocity.

These funds will be utilised for marketing initiatives and other inventory-related expenses, enhancing IDC's (Idli, Dosa, Coffee) outreach and sustaining its commitment to delivering an authentic South Indian culinary experience, the company said in a statement.

"This new chapter, fueled by the recent funding from Velocity, allows us to not only maintain our high standards but also elevate the IDC experience for our valued customers," IDC - Idli Dosa Coffee, Director Abhishek Baldota said.

Established in 2012, IDC Kitchen currently has presence in 11 locations in Bangalore, two in Mumbai and one in Raichur with revenue of Rs 30 crore per annum, the company said. PTI RKL DR