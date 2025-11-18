Idea of QCOs is not to create burden for industry: Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the quality control orders (QCOs) are not issued to burden the domestic industry, but the idea is to promote quality consciousness.

"When we talk about QCOs, the idea is not to create any burden. If there is any problem, come back to us. We can always resolve," he said here.

The idea is to build quality consciousness so that the world can recognise, respect and experience Indian quality, he added.

The government has recently withdrawn QCOs on a number of goods covering key chemical, polymer, and fibre-based materials. PTI RR BAL BAL